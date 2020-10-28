Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) rose 19.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 20,854,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 4,430,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

