Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

