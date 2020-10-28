Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:WRN opened at $1.12 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

