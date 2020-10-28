Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 million and a P/E ratio of -88.24.
