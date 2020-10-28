Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.77 million and a P/E ratio of -88.24.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

