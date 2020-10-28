West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTBA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

WTBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

