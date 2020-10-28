West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTBA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

WTBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

