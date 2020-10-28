WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.16. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

WCC opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after buying an additional 84,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

