WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WSBC stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

