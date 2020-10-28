Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
About Pulmonx
