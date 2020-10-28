Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

