Wedbush Comments on Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $8.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.15.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBC. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of FBC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

