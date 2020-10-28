Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Navient in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $8.57 on Monday. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

