Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

