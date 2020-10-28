Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

