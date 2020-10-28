W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.38 Per Share

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W W Grainger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $16.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $357.64 on Monday. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $392.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.75.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in W W Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in W W Grainger by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,933,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,922,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.