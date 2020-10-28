VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 2nd

VPC Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. VPC Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During VPC Impact Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:VIHAU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

There is no company description available for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.

