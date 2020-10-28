VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.79

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 17852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

