(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Up 6.1%

(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $13.99. 2,601,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 862,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Oppenheimer began coverage on (VLDR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on (VLDR) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

(VLDR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

