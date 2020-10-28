Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 9,314.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vivos stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Vivos has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

