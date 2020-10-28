Visteon (VC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NYSE:VC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Visteon to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

