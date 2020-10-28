Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) stock opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million and a PE ratio of -26.35. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.90.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

