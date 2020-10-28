Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 40,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

