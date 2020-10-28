Visa Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

V stock opened at $190.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

