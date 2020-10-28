Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

Shares of V stock opened at $190.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

