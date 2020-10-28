Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Vinci has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.