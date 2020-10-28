Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (VMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.42 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) stock opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$16.19. The stock has a market cap of $449.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

