Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.30.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.