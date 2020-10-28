Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.24% of Veritex worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, insider Jim Recer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

