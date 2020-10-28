Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 12803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.27.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

