Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $131.10 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 12803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.27.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $573,376.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

