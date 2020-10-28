Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,154,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

