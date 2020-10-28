Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

