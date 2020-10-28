Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.