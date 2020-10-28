Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

