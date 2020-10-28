Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 632.4% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,635.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 291.6% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 141,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter.

