Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

