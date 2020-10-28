Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 557.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

