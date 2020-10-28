Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lessened by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,313,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

VCIT stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

