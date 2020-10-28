Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

