VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

PFXF opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.68.

