Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Valley National Bancorp
