Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

