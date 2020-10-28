Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.56 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

