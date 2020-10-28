US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) vs. General Moly (NASDAQ:GMOL) Head-To-Head Comparison

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of General Moly shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of General Moly shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares US Gold and General Moly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -56.09% -54.16% General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12%

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Gold and General Moly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -2.75 General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.42

US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Moly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for US Gold and General Moly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.69%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than General Moly.

Summary

General Moly beats US Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

