Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

UNTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

