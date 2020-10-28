Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Uniti Group worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

