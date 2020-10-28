UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

