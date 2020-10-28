UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after acquiring an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.