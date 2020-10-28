Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of AUB opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,803,632.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $960,840.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

