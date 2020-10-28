Unilever NV to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

