Under Armour (UA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

NYSE UA opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on UA. 140166 upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

