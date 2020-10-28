UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

